FX has already released two short teasers for the upcoming third season of Noah Hawley’s acclaimed Fargo series, but they didn’t reveal anything about the plot. In fact, they didn’t even have any living, breathing people in them. (Or dead ones, for that matter.) Only with the latest promo, which aired during Sunday’s premiere of Feud: Bette and Joan, did FX finally decide to somewhat break the mounting tension with a 30-second bit title “Diner.” What’s more, the new teaser offers audiences their first look at Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

McGregor, Coon and Winstead all look fantastic as their wonderfully named characters Ray Stussy, Gloria Burgle and Nikki Swango, respectively, but McGregor’s transformation into one of two Stussy brothers is amazing. As McGregor’s initial casting announcement revealed last May, the Trainspotting actor would be playing two brothers named Emmit and Ray. Dubbed the “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” the older Emmitt is described as a “handsome, self-made, real estate mogul and family man.” Ray, on the other hand, is “more of a cautionary tale” — a “balding, pot-bellied… who peaked in high school.” Per the teaser above, no pot belly is visible but Ray’s balding, mustachioed portrait is on point.

Coon’s Burgle is just as unrecognizable, sporting a chief of police’s uniform and a look not unlike Reno 911!‘s Deputy Trudy Wiegel (Kerri Kenney). Winstead’s Swango, described by the 10 Cloverfield Lane star’s casting announcement as a “crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge playing,” also stands out. Considering the unnamed diner’s sign simply reads “DIE” by the promo’s end, crazy names and crazier characters are necessary to stand out in Hawley’s world.