Late Show host Stephen Colbert found himself in hot water on Monday night after making an off-color joke about President Donald Trump in his opening monologue, saying “the only thing your mouth is good at is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster.” The joke drew criticism from people saying it was inappropriate to tell such a joke about Trump (it’s not) while others claimed it was homophobic (it’s not). His critics mobilized on social media, starting the #FireColbert movement. However, while he did admit that he could have been a little less crude, Colbert ultimately stood by his joke, saying “I don’t regret that. [Trump], I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”
While there were plenty of people angry, the backlash led to a huge spike in ratings, the show’s highest since 2015. However, the drama continues, as the Federal Communications Commission will be “taking the appropriate action” after receiving “a number of complaints.”
According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai,
“We are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it’s been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we’ll take the appropriate action. Traditionally, the agency has to decide, if it does find a violation, what the appropriate remedy should be. A fine, of some sort, is typically what we do.”
As the FCC goes through the three-tier Supreme Court test for supposed obscenity, the undercurrent of censorship adds an extra bit of uneasy flavor to these proceedings. Many of those calling for Colbert to be fired are the same who are up in arms over the apparent trampling of the first amendment for the likes of Milo Yiannopolous and Ann Coulter, so really, who are the snowflakes now?
It’s a non-story. People complain to the FCC all the time. They say they’ll look into it, and then almost always since the late 2000’s, they do nothing and move on. They even said in their statement they haven’t determined there was a violation to even fine him over. They did bleep it afterall
Really trying to shed that snowflake angle aren’t you? Granted our president is the biggest one bit you must be delusional and ignorant if you think twitter hashtags and FCC complaints are even comparable to violent left fascists BAMN and Antifa attacking people and destroying property. Colbert can say what he wants but hes on air so theres more scrutiny. Coulter and Milo can say what they want but you dont have to like or agree with it. The minute you enact violence to silence someone then you’re immediately wrong.
Grow up.