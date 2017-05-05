Is Trump The Most Expensive President Ever?

The FCC Is Getting Involved In The Latest Chapter Of The #FireColbert Saga

05.05.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Late Show host Stephen Colbert found himself in hot water on Monday night after making an off-color joke about President Donald Trump in his opening monologue, saying “the only thing your mouth is good at is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster.” The joke drew criticism from people saying it was inappropriate to tell such a joke about Trump (it’s not) while others claimed it was homophobic (it’s not). His critics mobilized on social media, starting the #FireColbert movement. However, while he did admit that he could have been a little less crude, Colbert ultimately stood by his joke, saying “I don’t regret that. [Trump], I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it’s a fair fight.”

While there were plenty of people angry, the backlash led to a huge spike in ratings, the show’s highest since 2015. However, the drama continues, as the Federal Communications Commission will be “taking the appropriate action” after receiving “a number of complaints.”

According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai,

“We are going to take the facts that we find and we are going to apply the law as it’s been set out by the Supreme Court and other courts and we’ll take the appropriate action. Traditionally, the agency has to decide, if it does find a violation, what the appropriate remedy should be. A fine, of some sort, is typically what we do.”

As the FCC goes through the three-tier Supreme Court test for supposed obscenity, the undercurrent of censorship adds an extra bit of uneasy flavor to these proceedings. Many of those calling for Colbert to be fired are the same who are up in arms over the apparent trampling of the first amendment for the likes of Milo Yiannopolous and Ann Coulter, so really, who are the snowflakes now?

(Via The Hill)

