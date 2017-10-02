Why Is ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Suddenly So Much Better Than Before?

AMC

What has happened on Fear the Walking Dead these last two weeks? I’ve been covering this series from the beginning, and no episode has been as good as last week’s “Brother’s Keeper,” and this week’s “This Land Is Your Land” somehow managed to match it. While I have acknowledged when the series is at its best (the first half of season three showed marked improvement over past seasons), I have not been reluctant to call the series out for bad episodes. There have been plenty.

Something changed two weeks ago, however, and I’m not exactly sure what. However, the series has reached a new level, one that I didn’t even know Fear the Walking Dead was capable of.

Don’t just take my word for it. Here are a few Twitter reactions to last week’s “Brother’s Keeper”:

That was the best episode of #FearTWD OF ALL TIME. OF ALL TIME. Now I gotta learn how to breathe again. Thanks for tweeting with us! pic.twitter.com/rIhWfQa9yd — TV After Dark (@TVAfterDark) September 25, 2017