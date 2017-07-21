After a shaky first couple of seasons that cost the show quite a few viewers (though it is still top 5 among cable series), Fear the Walking Dead finally seemed to find itself in the front half of the third season. The series killed off a major character in Travis in the third season premiere and introduced an interesting new settlement controlled by Jeremiah Otto, aka the Racist Hershel Greene.
Part of finding itself has meant dabbling in politics, but the series has handled it surprisingly well, introducing an episode almost entirely in Spanish, a border dispute, and pitting a racist old white man against a Native American community. It’s worked to surprising effect, and the two-hour midseason finale represents the two best episodes of the series run, so far.
I think the fact that you aren’t invested in the characters is what makes it good.. in TWD, if Rick Grimes ever gets killed.. I don’t see a reason to watch anymore. Rick, Shane and Glenn all had that power to carry the show.. now it’s just Rick! Even Carl and Mishonne can die and it’s still a good show..
In FTW, you literally can go in any other direction at any time and it’s still good. To me, Victor Strand is the only character that grabs you and he can pop up at anytime, literally no Victor for 3 episodes then Victor again 😂 .. my only gripe is that FTW didn’t spend enough time covering how things got this bad. So much more could’ve been done, but that’s just me. 🤷🏽♂️