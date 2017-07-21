GOT_Debate

The ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Comic-Con Trailer Previews A Changing Of The Guard

07.21.17 56 mins ago

After a shaky first couple of seasons that cost the show quite a few viewers (though it is still top 5 among cable series), Fear the Walking Dead finally seemed to find itself in the front half of the third season. The series killed off a major character in Travis in the third season premiere and introduced an interesting new settlement controlled by Jeremiah Otto, aka the Racist Hershel Greene.

Part of finding itself has meant dabbling in politics, but the series has handled it surprisingly well, introducing an episode almost entirely in Spanish, a border dispute, and pitting a racist old white man against a Native American community. It’s worked to surprising effect, and the two-hour midseason finale represents the two best episodes of the series run, so far.

