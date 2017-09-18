A Rare Victory Propels An Upbeat ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

AMC

Last week’s midseason premiere of Fear the Walking Dead presented a predicament — the war brewing between The Nation and the Otto loyalists — and resolved it (at least temporarily) by episode’s end. Alicia brought both sides together in search of water, which is a more pressing concern for both sides than territorial rights to Broken Jaw Ranch. This week, Fear presented us with another problem: how to get the water from Lola’s Tijuana dam back to Broken Jaw Ranch. Again, by episode’s end, Madison and co. managed to solve that predicament, as well. For Madison and co., it was a rare win, one that presented us with something we have never before seen on Fear the Walking Dead: Walker’s smile.

AMC

For better or worse, Fear has fallen into a workmanlike formula — it’s beginning to feel more like a zombie-procedural on TNT than it does its parent series, The Walking Dead, a sprawling drama with season-long arcs. Fear has never felt more episodic, as though Dave Erickson is trying to check items off a list before the end of the season.