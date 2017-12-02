AMC

Last week, during The Talking Dead, AMC announced that Lennie James — who plays Morgan Jones — would be crossing over from The Walking Dead and into Fear the Walking Dead. No one predicted it. It came as a surprise to literally everyone because, from a timeline perspective, it made no sense. Fear the Walking Dead is about two to three years behind The Walking Dead, so for Morgan to leave The Walking Dead and join Fear the Walking Dead, he’d need to die on The Walking Dead. We’d then pick up his story on Fear the Walking Dead during that time between season three and season five in which he was absent from The Walking Dead.

There’s a huge problem with that, however. We know where Morgan was during the events of Fear the Walking Dead. He was in and around Atlanta with his son, Duane, for the first year of the apocalypse, and after the death of Duane, Morgan continued to remain relatively near The Walking Dead cast, including time he spent near Terminus. Beyond that, he spent a lot of time with Eastman (the cheesemaker) near his cabin, which was also on the East Coast.

Season four of Fear the Walking Dead will be set in Houston, Texas. How could Morgan possibly get from the Atlanta area to Houston and back in the small amount of time in which he was unaccounted for?

Obviously, he can’t. That can only mean one thing: Fear the Walking Dead, like The Walking Dead, will also feature a huge time jump. At the very earliest, it means that the timeline for Fear the Walking Dead will pick up in season four after the All Out War. (Morgan did leave The Kingdommers a few weeks ago on The Walking Dead, but trailers for this week’s episode show that he has rejoined Alexandria’s effort as a sniper stationed outside The Sanctuary).