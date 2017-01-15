‘SNL’ Finds A Curse That Prince Charming Can’t Overcome

The story has been told thousands of times over the years, sometimes with that Disney magic tossed in to turn it into a cash cow. But for many, the basic idea of Prince Charming rescuing the lovely princess from a curse is a timeless tale that represents true love or something along those lines. Some think love is for fools and Prince Charming is the lead fool, but that goes against popular opinion.

Now, thanks to SNL, we know that there is a slight hitch in what Prince Charming will do to rescue love from the clutches of pure evil. Actually, there are two hitches and it’s pretty clear the Prince Charming’s love is only skin deep. Toss in a few pounds on your princess, even at night, and the prince is completely turned off. Now that’s not to say he doesn’t try to work his way around the curse and make the best out of the situation, he even seems pretty cool with the princess becoming a beast. But he just can’t make the weight thing work.

Kate McKinnon plays a top notch evil sorceress here and she offers one last deal to break the spell in exchange for a sacrifice. Of course, it’s one that nobody is into making it worthless.

(Via SNL)