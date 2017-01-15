Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If one thing is clear from 21 seasons of The Bachelor, it is that men and women will do any number of embarrassing things to find love and get on television. That includes dressing like a shark or turning into a sex-crazed psycho at a moment’s notice. It’s not a hard show to parody given the silliness, but it is a hard show to parody well. Burning Love did it well that some would think all others should just stay in their lane, but SNL did a pretty good job with their first non-cold open sketch of 2017.

“Beard Hunk” plays up the dull nature of the titular Bachelor quite a bit, but the real fun comes with the revolving number of ladies that are constantly interrupting each other. Not only does it fit the show, minus the jealous testimonial interviews, but each of the ladies just seems to be out to top the next one with their ridiculous story. Born in an alley? Great. Unrestrained sexual advances? Bring it on. One-piece bikini? Get out. Leave now.

The entire night was full of sketches that were decent, but nothing to add to a special DVD or anything. This one does set the tone for sketches that seem to take a turn right at the end, layering those jokes on top of other jokes. I don’t know if it was intentional, but it worked out with the memorable sketches throughout the show.

(Via SNL)