Felicity Jones had a lot of success in 2016, capping it off with her leading role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as Jyn Erso. But now it’s 2017 and she’s hosting Saturday Night Live, not uploading secret files to spaceships or running around with Tom Hanks. This is serious business on a live stage, so she’s going to need some help.

Luckily Kenan Thompson was around to summon one of SNL’s past greats via hologram, giving Jones the grace and experience of Tina Fey in her corner. Fey pulls off an impressive Princess Leia — something we already know from 30 Rock — so it’s no surprise that she’s able to pull off the role so well here. After reminding Jones that Steve Seagal was able to host the show successfully, she warns her about dealing with Leslie Jones legendary horniness and anger.