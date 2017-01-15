Did You Catch These Callbacks In Rogue One?

Felicity Jones Gets Some Sage Advice From Tina Fey To Kick Off The First ‘SNL’ Of 2017

#SNL
Author Profile Picture
Trending Editor
01.15.17

Felicity Jones had a lot of success in 2016, capping it off with her leading role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as Jyn Erso. But now it’s 2017 and she’s hosting Saturday Night Live, not uploading secret files to spaceships or running around with Tom Hanks. This is serious business on a live stage, so she’s going to need some help.

Luckily Kenan Thompson was around to summon one of SNL’s past greats via hologram, giving Jones the grace and experience of Tina Fey in her corner. Fey pulls off an impressive Princess Leia — something we already know from 30 Rock — so it’s no surprise that she’s able to pull off the role so well here. After reminding Jones that Steve Seagal was able to host the show successfully, she warns her about dealing with Leslie Jones legendary horniness and anger.

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSFELICITY JONESSNLTINA FEY
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 6 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP