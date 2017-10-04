Larry David And Bernie Sanders Are Shocked By Their Family History On ‘Finding Your Roots’

10.03.17 1 hour ago

In the pantheon of perfect casting, Larry David playing Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live is up there with the all-time greats. Like Jared Leto playing Hugh Hefner (well, the jury is still out on that one). Not only did David look the spitting image of Sanders, but his impression was pretty solid too. People were even linking the two men well before SNL cast David as the former presidential candidate. Most just chalked this up to both men growing up in Jewish families in Brooklyn, but the truth, it turns out, is that they’re related.

David revealed his family ties with the Vermont senator while promoting the latest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, saying: “He’s in the line, like a third cousin, or something.” Now, the full breadth of their relationship, and David’s surprising lineage that links back to family members fighting for the Confederacy, are outlined on the season premiere of PBS’ Finding Your Roots.

