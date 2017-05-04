Many felt that Stephen Colbert had gone too far with his comments about the president on Monday’s Late Show. While defending fellow CBS personality Face the Nation‘s John Dickerson, Colbert fell into a profanity-laced rant that seemed to rub plenty the wrong way. After referring to Trump as “Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster,” many took to Twitter to share their disgust and outrage with the late night host using the hashtag #FireColbert.

It’s far from the first time the host has had to address controversy and backlash because of something he’s said on the air. You might remember the #CancelColbert movement from back during his Comedy Central days. Now it seems a whole new group of people are upset with the host, but with the added political element luring many into their familiar battle poses.