‘The Flash’ And ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Are Back On This Week’s Geeky TV

When we last left The Flash, Barry had finally faced himself (literally, because these are superheroes), and to save the world, had gone into the Speed Force prison. That leaves behind, well, frankly a gigantic team of superheroes, including Cisco and Wally West, to protect Central City. But apparently, that’s not enough, so here comes Barry again.

But it turns out spending time in a Speed Force prison changes a man. How? Well, that’s what the premiere is going to be all about. We’ll see just how Barry spent his summer at 8pm EST on the CW.

Meanwhile, on the DC show that’s gleefully gone full Doctor Who:

Last season of Legends of Tomorrow had an absurdly elaborate plotline involving past selves, future selves, alternate realities and a legion of supervillains. After all that, the team wanted a vacation. Instead they broke time. Oops.

As you can see from the trailer, they’re moving away from the superhero team idea into full on time-travel wackiness. Well, even moreso than they already did, considering the audacious last season and its many moving parts. Oh, and of course Rip is hiding something. Rip is always hiding something. What is it with this guy? We’ll find out tonight at 9pm EST. Join us, won’t you?