‘The Flash’ And ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Are Back On This Week’s Geeky TV

#Open Discussion Thread #Legends of Tomorrow #The Flash #DC Comics
Senior Contributor
10.10.17

When we last left The Flash, Barry had finally faced himself (literally, because these are superheroes), and to save the world, had gone into the Speed Force prison. That leaves behind, well, frankly a gigantic team of superheroes, including Cisco and Wally West, to protect Central City. But apparently, that’s not enough, so here comes Barry again.

But it turns out spending time in a Speed Force prison changes a man. How? Well, that’s what the premiere is going to be all about. We’ll see just how Barry spent his summer at 8pm EST on the CW.

Meanwhile, on the DC show that’s gleefully gone full Doctor Who:

Last season of Legends of Tomorrow had an absurdly elaborate plotline involving past selves, future selves, alternate realities and a legion of supervillains. After all that, the team wanted a vacation. Instead they broke time. Oops.

As you can see from the trailer, they’re moving away from the superhero team idea into full on time-travel wackiness. Well, even moreso than they already did, considering the audacious last season and its many moving parts. Oh, and of course Rip is hiding something. Rip is always hiding something. What is it with this guy? We’ll find out tonight at 9pm EST. Join us, won’t you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#Legends of Tomorrow#The Flash#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSlegends of tomorrowOPEN DISCUSSION THREADThe Flash

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP