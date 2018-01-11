‘Flight Of The Conchords’ Will Return To HBO This Spring With A Brand New Special

#Stand-Up #Comedy #HBO #Flight of the Conchords
News & Culture Writer
01.11.18

HBO

Less than a week after reports of a possible Flight of the Conchords return surfaced, HBO confirmed stars Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement will film a brand new special to air sometime in the spring. The duo will tape their new comedy special during their upcoming United Kingdom tour, which features new songs and classic favorites from their long-running “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour.” Yet aside from these tidbits, HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys didn’t offer reporters at the Television Critics Association winter meeting much else.

Previously, Clement told Indiewire he and McKenzie were working on a new special that “[would] be fun.” “We’ve done some of it before, some of it will be new,” he added. “Some of it we’ll be working on in the next few months.” These revelations came during the FX Legion panel at the TCAs, at which Clement wasn’t all that shy about breaking the news. “We’re not the characters from the TV show, in real life we’re dads now and listen to different kinds of music,” he explained. “The trickiest thing about touring again is getting used to your instrument again. Usually, I take my guitar in the van on the way to work to get used to it.”

If the new Flight of the Conchords HBO special turns out to be just Clement and McKenzie, however, then it’s a sure bet that band manager Murray Hewitt (Rhys Darby) probably won’t be in attendance.

HBO

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#HBO#Flight of the Conchords
TAGSBRET MCKENZIEcomedyflight of the conchordsHBOJEMAINE CLEMENTSTAND-UP

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 day ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP