HBO

Less than a week after reports of a possible Flight of the Conchords return surfaced, HBO confirmed stars Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement will film a brand new special to air sometime in the spring. The duo will tape their new comedy special during their upcoming United Kingdom tour, which features new songs and classic favorites from their long-running “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour.” Yet aside from these tidbits, HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys didn’t offer reporters at the Television Critics Association winter meeting much else.

Previously, Clement told Indiewire he and McKenzie were working on a new special that “[would] be fun.” “We’ve done some of it before, some of it will be new,” he added. “Some of it we’ll be working on in the next few months.” These revelations came during the FX Legion panel at the TCAs, at which Clement wasn’t all that shy about breaking the news. “We’re not the characters from the TV show, in real life we’re dads now and listen to different kinds of music,” he explained. “The trickiest thing about touring again is getting used to your instrument again. Usually, I take my guitar in the van on the way to work to get used to it.”

If the new Flight of the Conchords HBO special turns out to be just Clement and McKenzie, however, then it’s a sure bet that band manager Murray Hewitt (Rhys Darby) probably won’t be in attendance.