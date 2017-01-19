Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The “More Cowbell” sketch is definitely one of the classics in SNL history by this point. From Christopher Walken’s boastful performance as THE Bruce Dickinson to Will Ferrell’s exploration of the space with the cowbell, the sketch has all the elements working for it. This includes a breaking Jimmy Fallon for good measure, helping to push this over the cliff into legendary territory. The idea of anybody trying to update the sketch or do it on their own is hard to grasp, but Gad Elmaleh did just that on the French version of SNL.