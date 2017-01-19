SNL Musical Guests That Were Hilarious In Sketches

The French Version Of The ‘SNL’ Cowbell Sketch Is A Classic Lost In Translation

#SNL
01.18.17 45 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

The “More Cowbell” sketch is definitely one of the classics in SNL history by this point. From Christopher Walken’s boastful performance as THE Bruce Dickinson to Will Ferrell’s exploration of the space with the cowbell, the sketch has all the elements working for it. This includes a breaking Jimmy Fallon for good measure, helping to push this over the cliff into legendary territory. The idea of anybody trying to update the sketch or do it on their own is hard to grasp, but Gad Elmaleh did just that on the French version of SNL.

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSFRANCEmore cowbellSNL

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 7 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP