Coach Taylor Quotes For When You Need Clear Eyes And A Full Heart

04.05.17 2 hours ago

NBC

Eric Taylor had all of the ingredients that make up a great football coach and leader on Friday Night Lights. He was passionate, committed to his team, and unflinchingly honest with his players. But his greatest talent was his ability to motivate a group of self-centered, angst-ridden teenagers to look beyond themselves and strive for a worthy goal on and off the field. And because of that, he’s the voice we wish we all had in our head, pushing us to run that extra mile, work that extra hour, or take that extra step to achieve our dreams.

Here are eight motivational Eric Taylor lines for when you need the ultimate pep talk.

