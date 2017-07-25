NBC

Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) gets most of the coaching credit on Friday Night Lights and for good reason. That man can work wonders with a group of disrespectful, egotistical, hormone-laden teenagers. But when it comes to great life advice you might want to look to the professional, a.k.a. his wife.

Tami Taylor (Connie Britton) was a mother, a wife, and a guidance counselor at Dillon High for years – there’s no faking that kind of experience. Whether she was verbally wrestling with her ungrateful teenage daughter, trying to motivate apathetic students, or giving her husband his own halftime speech, Tami had a gift for blending compassion and empathy with solid, no-nonsense advice.

The next time you need a pep talk, let these words from Mrs. T encourage and guide you.