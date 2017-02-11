Top 10 Netflix Shows You Need to Watch

All The Relationship Goals You Picked Up From Watching ‘Friends’

#Friends
Processed with VSCO with t1 preset
Features Writer
02.11.17
Friends-Romance-Uproxx

NBC

While it is first and foremost a show about, well, friends, Friends is also home to many of the most iconic relationships in sitcom history. From the romantic ups and downs of Ross and Rachel to the comfortably neurotic security of Monica and Chandler and disasters like Chandler’s coupling with Janice, fans got to watch numerous relationships develop into different stages.

There were certainly a fair share of break-ups on Friends, as well, but even some of the relationships that didn’t last had their moments. No relationship was perfect, but there were plenty of swoon-worthy moments to go around. Let’s take a look at some of the moments that still inspire your relationship goals to this day.

TOPICS#Friends
TAGSFriendsRomanceShareables
Author Profile Picture
Writer. Reader. Kids and dogs like me, so I guess I'm ok.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP