NBC

While it is first and foremost a show about, well, friends, Friends is also home to many of the most iconic relationships in sitcom history. From the romantic ups and downs of Ross and Rachel to the comfortably neurotic security of Monica and Chandler and disasters like Chandler’s coupling with Janice, fans got to watch numerous relationships develop into different stages.

There were certainly a fair share of break-ups on Friends, as well, but even some of the relationships that didn’t last had their moments. No relationship was perfect, but there were plenty of swoon-worthy moments to go around. Let’s take a look at some of the moments that still inspire your relationship goals to this day.