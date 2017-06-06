The Idea Of A ‘Friends’ Reunion Is Giving Matthew Perry Nightmares

NBC

We are living in an age of television where everything old is new again. Gilmore Girls, 24, and Prison Break all came back (to varying degrees of success), Will & Grace and Roseanne will yuck it up again on our screens this fall, and even Curb Your Enthusiasm is returning to HBO in the not so distant future. If your favorites have seemingly gone the way of the dodo, fear not! They may come back around.

However, one show that occasionally sparks murmurs about a renewal that is always (graciously) shot down by the stars is Friends. When it was on the air, the NBC sitcom was the biggest thing around, and despite a few missteps in later seasons (speak not of the Rachel – Joey – Ross love triangle), it managed to end on a critical and emotional high note.

Matthew Perry, aka Mrs. Chanandler Bong himself, is currently starring in an Off Broadway play that he wrote, The End Of Longing, and is still fielding questions about whether or not he’ll be there for us should a return to Central Perk is ever seriously considered. Sorry, but he is pretty against it. Perry told Variety:

I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do “Friends” again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?

For the love of God, let Mathew Perry sleep! Honestly, though, this is a pretty refreshing response. As much as we long to see our favorites back onscreen, you can never really go home again. It might be best to leave well enough alone and embrace a well told, self-contained story with a definitive ending. Even so, I don’t think Perry should worry about waining interest. People will always care about Friends.

