Last updated: January 3rd

Comedy is one of the most personal genres of entertainment, as subjective and divisive as politics. Thank heavens, then, for the wide library of Netflix, which is here to service all of our laughter needs. Craving a traditional laugh-tracked sitcom? A more serious, single-cam series? A mockumentary? Done, done, and done. It’s all there at the click of a mouse (or tap of a phone screen).

Of course, it’s impossible to definitively declare the following offerings the “best” or “funniest” without argument; there’s sure to be plenty of it. But that’s the beauty of Netflix: If you don’t like what you see, you can always proceed to the next screen. So here are the 15 funniest shows on Netflix streaming right now.

15. Friends

There are some who argue that Friends was an overrated sitcom, with protagonists as unrealistic as they were lily-white. But like a big bowl of mac ‘n cheese, Friends is TV comfort food: not exactly great for you, but sometimes exactly what’s needed. From classic episodes like “The One With the Embryos” and “The One Where Everybody Finds Out” to its sprawling cast of eccentric supporting characters, the enduringly funny Friends will be there for you when you need to kick back and forget about the real world for a while.