Gal Gadot’s ‘SNL’ Monologue Gives Us A Wonder Woman Showdown That Seems A Little Unfair

Gal Gadot made her debut on SNL with plenty of success under her wings thanks to the box office haul of Wonder Woman this summer and the premiere of Justice League in November. Following the emotional opening paying tribute to both Tom Petty and the victims of the massacre in Las Vegas, folks were ready to laugh and celebrate. The Wonder Woman star announces that the show is being broadcast live in Israel for the very first time, sending a nice message to her friends and family back to apologize for the writer’s ignorance over Israeli culture — forcing her to eat hummus every sketch isn’t a bad thing, though, unless she is not a fan of hummus.

The opening then moves to Wonder Woman and how it has inspired girls all around the globe, which is then immediately hijacked by Leslie Jones in a Wonder Woman costume. She wants some of the glory, but Gadot is ready to compare her version of the character to Jones, mentioning that she’s got a lasso and bracelets that deflect bullets. That doesn’t mean Jones is coming with nothing on her side, it’s just not as good.

At least they didn’t make her try to sing a song. The whole accent thing might’ve made it a funny attempt, but it would’ve gotten disastrous by the end.

(Via SNL)