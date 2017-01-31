The Plot Of GOT Season 7 Got Leaked

‘Game Of Thrones’ Might Pull A ‘Walking Dead’ In The Season 7 Finale

Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.31.17
arya game of thrones no one

HBO

Season seven of Game of Thrones hasn’t premiered yet — it doesn’t even have a premiere date, unless you believe the “leak” that says the season will begin on June 25 (considering it comes from IMDb, A Girl should know better) — but the spoiler-averse Maisie Williams is already talking about season eight.

The iBoy star told Time Out London about the “rumors that if you make it from season one to season eight there’s a tattoo that we all get. We’re all waiting to see if we do make it. I was lucky enough to be in season one, even the pilot episode. If I do make it to season eight I will get it. It would be rude not to!” Nearly half the characters from the pilot, including Ned and Cat Stark, two of the Stark boys, all three of the Baratheon kids, King Robert, and Khal Drogo, are dead, so it would be a major achievement for Arya, or anyone, to make it to season eight alive. Now, should she get a direwolf or pie tattoo…?

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. “It’s just kind of tumbling now,” Williams said about season seven. “We’ve come to the climax and it’s rolling down to the end… I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.” And how might the season end? “A huge cliffhanger.”

TAGSgame of thronesMAISIE WILLIAMS
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 23 hours ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 5 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP