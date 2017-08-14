‘Game Of Thrones’ Has A Castle Problem It’s Refusing To Acknowledge

HBO

Winter has come. The seventh season of Game of Thrones is off and running and with only seven episodes, HBO doesn’t have time to hold our hands and explain things like where characters are, the history of new locations, or how the actions of one character affect the powder keg that is Westeros’ political climate. Luckily, between all of George R.R. Martin’s novels, and The World of Ice and Fire historical tome, there’s plenty of ways to fill in the blanks and we’re here to help. Obviously spoilers and speculation will abound, so proceed at your own peril.

On last night’s episode of Game of Thrones, character reunions were the order of the day. “Eastwatch” may have been titled after the Night’s Watch castle standing between the army of the dead and the Seven Kingdoms, but it barely featured in the hour. Instead, HBO focused on the highly satisfying return of long-missing characters like Gendry and the sibling dramas involving both Arya and Sansa and Tyrion and Jaime. All those emotional moments made for gripping television, so it wasn’t until after the credits rolled that I realized something: seven of the nine regions of Westeros of currently without leadership. That… can’t be good.

The realization dawned on me when I noticed Dany made the Lannister army bend the knee, but she didn’t assign a Lord loyal to her cause to control Highgarden. Last week I had suggested Tyrion might be rewarded with the Reach, but nope. Instead, Dany hopped on Drogon and flew back to Dragonstone to have more meetings with her nephew. A similar loose end was left in the season premiere when Arya decimated House Frey. The show never slowed down to consider who was in charge of the Riverlands now. In fact, the only two regions with active leadership are the Crownlands (where both Cersei and Dany are located) and the North. In their haste to bring Game of Thrones to its conclusion, the showrunners have lost the political machinations that are hallmarks both of George R.R. Martin’s work and earlier seasons of the show.