Gwendoline Christie Says Tormund From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creeps On Brienne Even Off Camera

09.06.17

The overwhelming fan favorite pairing on Game of Thrones, maybe second to Grey Worm and Missandei (sorry Dany and Jon), has got to be Brienne of Tarth and Tormund, especially after the wildling leader’s recent confession that he wants to make “great big monster” babies that “conquer the world” with the highborn lady knight. During a visit to Late Night on Tuesday, Seth Meyers asked Gwendoline Christie herself what she thought about the “budding romance” between Brienne and Tormund (Kristofer Hivju), to which she replied, “It’s terrifying, isn’t it? It’s absolutely terrifying.”

And the fun apparently doesn’t end when the director yells “cut” after a scene has ended. “He is into me, and he likes to continue being in character even off set,” Christie explained. “So we’ll be in an easy up, which of course is sort of a dark tent, with a gas heater burning away, and he will start chewing a sandwich wildly at me, masticating wildly at me. Really just making love to that sandwich as he eyeballs me, eyes like lasers pointing right at me.”

Keeping in mind that Christie is a classically trained actress, obviously this doesn’t bother her, right? On the contrary. “This is possibly the one time that I dissolve, without fail,” she admitted. “Because no one told me that this was going to happen. In the script it simply says, ‘Tormund gives Brienne a look.'” And so launched a thousand “Find Someone Who Looks at You the Way Tormund Looks at Brienne” memes.

