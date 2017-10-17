In the Game of Thrones season seven finale, Cersei Lannister tells her dumbstruck brother-lover Jaime that Euron Greyjoy, who made a big huff about not wanting anything to do with the White Walkers in their big meeting with Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, hasn’t abandoned her cause. In fact, he’s sailing with his Iron Islands fleet to Essos to, as Cersei puts it, “ferry the Golden Company back here to help us win the war for Westeros.”
The Golden Company are a 20,000-strong army (that includes horses and elephants) of the finest sellswords in the Free Cities. With their help, and now that Dany is down a dragon, they could swing momentum back to the Lannisters. One problem, though: isn’t Daario, the Mother of Dragons’ former flame who she left in Meereen to keep peace, the Golden Company leader?
It was one of the show’s most credible fan theories heading into the final season, that Daario would secretly assist Daenerys despite pledging his loyalty to Cersei. Unfortunately, it’s already been debunked: according to Watchers on the Wall, the leader of the Golden Company has just been cast.
According to his Spotlight CV and his agency, German actor Marc Rissmann will “join the cast of Game of Thrones in the eighth and final season of the show.” The actor’s resume helpfully tells us exactly which role he’ll be playing in the season, and it will ring a bell with readers of George R.R. Martin’s books: Harry Strickland, leader of the mercenary group known as the Golden Company! (Via)
Strickland, who has a weird name in that it’s a totally normal name (I think there’s a Harry Strickland in our HR department), is one of Game of Thrones‘ final book-to-show characters; he also has a damn fine beard. Daario could still pop back up, either as a soldier in the Golden Company or with the Second Sons, and hopefully if/when he does, he finally has his blue hair.
How is this a popular fan theory?
Daario is the leader of the second sons, not the golden company. Other than them both being sellswords in Essos, the two groups have nothing in common. How would daario suddenly become leader of both?
I’ve been avoiding internet speculation and theorizing ever since the show passed up the books. If this theory is an example of what I’ve been missing, then I’ve made the right decision.
This
“Isn’t Daario the leader of the Golden Company?” No, no he is not. This was unnecessary and we are all dumber for having clicked on it. I award you no points (1 click) and may god have mercy on your soul.