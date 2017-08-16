The Game of Thrones Death Watch is a weekly roundup of who died and who looks like they might be headed for death, written by me, a person who has not read the books and will go a long, long way to make a very stupid joke. This is what we’re doing here. This is not science. Please do not yell at me.
Season 7, Episode 5 – “Eastwatch”
Who Died This Week?
Freakin’ Dickon (And Randyll)
I’ve been saying Dickon had no chance of making it out of this season alive from the moment he was introduced and we learned his name was “Dickon,” but I still feel a little conflicted about his death. On one hand, I CALLED IT WHOOP WHOOP I WAS RIGHT I TOLD YOU. But on the other, less insufferable hand, he actually kind of displayed a little courage in all of this. Way more than anyone named “Dickon” had any right to. He held up in battle surprisingly well, and he followed his father’s lead and chose death via dragon blaze rather than surrender. Was this last thing pretty stupid? Well, yeah. Probably. Most plans that involve you getting burned to death by a dragon are pretty stupid. And I was and still am predisposed to disliking him because of his allegiance to Cersei and his cruel hardass of a dad. But it was also a little bit honorable, right? To go out like that? I don’t know. I’m torn now. Freaking Dickon.
These Guys
Whirlwind of a final few minutes on the planet for these guys. A quick rundown:
– Investigated something suspicious
– Scored free fermented crab Viagra
– Starting bouncing off toward a brothel
– Spotted one of the kingdom’s most notable fugitives
– Thought they were about to become rich beyond their wildest dreams
– Still had those crab stiffies brewing
– THWAP
– SMACK
– Both dead with their brains spilling out onto the beach
Davos is right, nothing f*cks you harder than time. But a bigass blindside warhammer to the melon has gotta be a close second.
Seriously, Bronn? He’s a piece of shit yo. Cozy with genociders and the whatnot, all for some silver? Fuck Bronn. Don’t be fooled by a few good one liners and a charismatic actor playing him. He’s a piece o dog poopy.
I respectfully disagree.. Entirely.
One thing is for sure, Beric is safe. With that whole revelation he’s a fire wight by GRRM, he has enough plot armor to keep playing a significant role.
Episode six is in the aether and you are still dwelling on this.
“Wight Heist Squadron” is definitely a show I would watch based on nothing but the title.
I don’t think they had crab stiffs actually brewing. I assume Davos was making that whole thing up to get rid of them. That’s an awful lot of crabagra to bring along on a secret mission when you just have three guys on the boat.