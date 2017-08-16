HBO

The Game of Thrones Death Watch is a weekly roundup of who died and who looks like they might be headed for death, written by me, a person who has not read the books and will go a long, long way to make a very stupid joke. This is what we’re doing here. This is not science. Please do not yell at me.

Season 7, Episode 5 – “Eastwatch”

Who Died This Week?

HBO

Freakin’ Dickon (And Randyll)

I’ve been saying Dickon had no chance of making it out of this season alive from the moment he was introduced and we learned his name was “Dickon,” but I still feel a little conflicted about his death. On one hand, I CALLED IT WHOOP WHOOP I WAS RIGHT I TOLD YOU. But on the other, less insufferable hand, he actually kind of displayed a little courage in all of this. Way more than anyone named “Dickon” had any right to. He held up in battle surprisingly well, and he followed his father’s lead and chose death via dragon blaze rather than surrender. Was this last thing pretty stupid? Well, yeah. Probably. Most plans that involve you getting burned to death by a dragon are pretty stupid. And I was and still am predisposed to disliking him because of his allegiance to Cersei and his cruel hardass of a dad. But it was also a little bit honorable, right? To go out like that? I don’t know. I’m torn now. Freaking Dickon.

These Guys

HBO

Whirlwind of a final few minutes on the planet for these guys. A quick rundown:

– Investigated something suspicious

– Scored free fermented crab Viagra

– Starting bouncing off toward a brothel

– Spotted one of the kingdom’s most notable fugitives

– Thought they were about to become rich beyond their wildest dreams

– Still had those crab stiffies brewing

– THWAP

– SMACK

– Both dead with their brains spilling out onto the beach

Davos is right, nothing f*cks you harder than time. But a bigass blindside warhammer to the melon has gotta be a close second.