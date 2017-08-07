HBO

Last night’s Game of Thrones continues to raise the bar for what we can expect from the show, giving us an episode full of heart and drama but also heart-pounding action. And as usual, there were more than a few fine details scattered across the episode that called back to prior events in the series. With nearly 20 minutes of fiery dragon warfare, we’re not surprised if you might have missed a few of those details, so we’re rounding them up. Here’s the best ones we noticed from episode four, “The Spoils of War.”

Chaos is a Ladder

Let’s admit it: For all his expert political maneuvering, no one is mistaking Littlefinger for one of the good guys. Lord Baelish clearly a sleaze in more ways than one, but he has a way of making you think that he’s your sleaze. But the truth is Littlefinger is out for nobody but Littlefinger. Even his creepy predilection for Sansa didn’t stop him from selling her out to the Boltons when it suited him, something Sansa knows but has to pretend is NBD to keep the armies of the Vale on Team Stark.

But he still has a couple dozen secrets that would lead Sansa to execute him, if she learned of them, which is why hearing Bran throw Littlefinger’s “Chaos is a ladder” catchphrase from season 3 back in his face was so satisfying. He’s letting Baelish know that he knows exactly who he is and everything he’s done. The only thing stopping him from copping that knowledge to his family is that he’s no longer really a Stark or even Bran any more. Let’s not be surprised, though, if Littlefinger suddenly remembers there’s something he needs to take care of in the Vale.

Some Familiar Patterns