HBO

The seventh season of Game of Thrones is rapidly coming to a close, and this season has seen the show keeping up its attention to detail and piling up the references to its own past. This episode featured a couple of brief moments packed with bombshell revelations and political machinations. But beyond that there were a lot of other nice touches that you might have missed if you haven’t recently re-watched the past 64 installments of the series. Here’s a handful of those meticulous details.

Through The Breach

HBO

This season has been full of reunions, but one you might not have known about was between Jorah Mormont and Thoros of Myr in the Eastwatch cells. Before Thoros and his resurrected buddy Beric Dondarrion became known in the Riverlands as the Brotherhood Without Banners, they were part of King Robert’s forces during the Greyjoy Rebellion. At the siege of Pyke, Jorah and Thoros were the first men through the breach when the walls came down.

“Thoros of Myr went in alone waving that flaming sword of his,” Jorah recalled in season three.

You’d assume that moment would make those two men friends, but even the camaraderie of old battles is no guarantee people will get along. Two other men who fought on the same side at Pyke: Jaime Lannister and Ned Stark’s captain of the guards, Jory Cassel. They shared some memories from the siege early on in season one… a few episodes before Jaime put a dagger firmly through Jory’s eye.

For A Better World!

HBO

This isn’t an election and Daenerys Targaryen isn’t running a campaign to control Westeros, but if she was her slogan would be “Together, we will leave the world a better place than we found it.” That’s the line she used while trying to convince captured Lannister army members to join her, and it probably would have been a lot more convincing if she didn’t follow it up by literally annihilating Randyll and Dickon Tarly with dragonfire.

She’s used almost the exact same messaging in the past. In season six episode nine she told Yara and Theon “We’re going to leave the world better than we found it.” She also brought back the wheel, another talking point from season five. “Lannister, Targaryen, Stark, Tyrell. They’re always just spokes on a wheel. This one’s on top, and then that one’s on top. And on and on it spins, crushing those on the ground. I’m not going to stop the wheel. I’m going to break the wheel.”