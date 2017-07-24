HBO

There are no books to work from on Game of Thrones this season — even George R.R. Martin might be surprised with what’s happening on the HBO series — and things could get confusing. To help you out, after every new episode, two resident Thrones experts will answer your five most pressing questions.

1. Will Jon Snow willingly bend the knee to Daenerys?

Ryan: Everyone is always so focused on making others bend the knee. It’s probably the cause of half the bloodshed in Westeros. A nice invitation to come together and discuss the crushing of mutual enemies would have gone over much better, but Daenerys is in full conqueror mode and couldn’t help but include a demand for knee bending. I suppose it had to be mentioned sooner or later… I doubt Dany is interested in ruling six kingdoms rather than the full seven, but still. Her letter to the Starks didn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence that they suddenly had a fervent ally ready to team up.

You get the feeling that if Daenerys wasn’t sitting on a phat stack of dragonglass, Jon Snow wouldn’t even go down to visit her. Alas, it was made quite clear: the road to defeating the White Walkers leads right through Dragonstone, setting up the long anticipated meeting between Snow and Targaryen — who happen to be related. Maybe Jon Snow won’t have to bend the knee. Maybe he’ll end up bending… her heart.

Josh: Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say: there’s such a thing as too much incest. In this episode alone, we got Yara and Ellaria making out in front of Theon, which, ew. Now, to be fair, Jon Snow and Daenerys don’t know they’re related, but the news is eventually going to come out. (This, of course, assumes there’s even an attraction between the two; maybe he mentally hasn’t left the cave, and she’s still hot for Daario #2.) For a half-second, I thought Littlefinger, who knows more than he lets on about Rhaegar and Lyanna, was going to drop the J bomb to Jon Snow in the crypt. But he didn’t. Instead, he just creeped on Sansa, which, also ew. The only other person who knows Jon’s true lineage is Bran, and there’s no telling when Meera will drag him back to Winterfell. (Meera: the Sherpa That Was Promised.)

Anyway, a Jon and Daenerys meet-up is inevitable, but they have different agendas. The Mother of Dragons has her sights set on the Iron Throne, while that Know-Nothing knows something about the real threat from the North, and how important the trove of dragonglass surrounding Daenerys is. A deal can be reached — he gets the dragonglass, she gets his allegiance — but any predictions on how their relationship will progress beyond the introduction?

R: Their meeting doesn’t exactly scream Successful First Date on the surface. Daenerys is clearly hyper-focused on wrecking people in the field, not the bedroom, while Jon Snow is in full “you’ve never seen the army of the dead, I have” mode. These two seriously need a layover at a romantic destination before they seemingly teleport back to Winterfell later in the season if we’re going to believe any romance that blooms.