HBO

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You” singer and 2017 MTV VMAs Artist Of The Year, appeared as a crooning Lannister soldier in the Game of Thrones Season 7 premiere, “Dragonstone,” which angered some (probably too much) but definitely made one person happy: Maisie Williams (Ayra). Williams is a big fan of Sheeran, attending several of his gigs over the years, so he was cast in the show as a surprise for her. Now Sheeran — who’s been a Game of Thrones fan since 2012 — has told MTV what he thinks his character is probably doing now: being dead or about to be dead.

“We were all quite young, those soldiers,” Sheeran told MTV. “I doubt I’m going to survive for that long, to be honest, when there are dragons in the world.” In other words, his character may not have been killed during the “loot train attack” of “The Spoils of War,” in which Daenerys Targaryen used a dragon to burn the Lannister army and break a record for most people set on fire. It isn’t only Sheeran who thinks his character wasn’t at the attack; “The Spoils Of War” director Matt Shakman also said Sheeran’s character probably wasn’t there. Nonetheless, Sheeran’s Lannister soldier may not be alive, or at least not for long. (All men must die.)

So if the character does beat the Westeros odds and survive, will we be seeing him again? “No one wants to see me come back,” Sheeran said. “I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I’ve done the cameo.”

(Via MTV News)