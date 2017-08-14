Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s just two episodes left in this shortened season of Game of Thrones, and if past seasons are anything to go by, the episode before the last episode is always the biggest and craziest of the season. Previous penultimate shows have featured the Battle of the Bastards, the Wildling attack on Castle Black, the Red Wedding, and the Battle of the Blackwater. This season it looks like we’re getting a showdown with the undead beyond the Wall.

Let’s take a closer look at what the trailer reveals. As always, we’re just making educated guesses along with the rest of you but we wouldn’t recommend you keep reading if you want to remain completely spoiler free.

The trailer opens with scenes of Jon Snow and his party travelling and travelling through the endless wasteland of the North. That’s right, not only is everyone probably going to die, they have to freeze their butts off before they get killed too.

Well that’s a beautiful scenic view. Wait a second… That mountain looks a bit familiar. Where have we seen it before?

It’s the same mountain from season six, episode five where the Children of the Forest create the first White Walker. Well that can’t be good.

“Death is the enemy. The first enemy and the last. The enemy always wins. And we still need to fight him.”

Visibility is kinda crappy north of the Wall, what with all the snowstorms and everything. But I believe what we’re seeing here is a huge swarm of undead wights emerging from a mountain crevasse.

The “pooping my fur-lined pantaloons” look on Jon Snow’s face right here confirms it: the dead have arrived, and his band of men do not seem as prepared for them as they should be.

Later in the preview we get another look at the undead as they charge through the mountain pass. Note Jon and his band running for their lives in the background.

You know what they say: you don’t have to run faster than a bear, you just have to run faster than your friend. Unfortunately, in this analogy there are thousands of bears.