



HBO

As of this writing, we are nine days away from the seventh season of Game of Thrones. That means the hype machine is on full blast as fans await the opening salvo of the final battles. The game has claimed many victims and those who remain will have to fight tooth and nail to come out on top to claim the Iron Throne. Right now the big three contenders are Cersei Lannister, who currently sits the Iron Throne; Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons who has set sail for her birthplace of Westeros to retake her crown; and Jon Snow, a man thrust into a position of power he never asked for but will do his best to be worthy. But as we’ve all seen, players can rise and fall quickly in this world. Especially when the season only has seven episodes.

Other than a trailer or two, HBO has played the upcoming season closer to the vest than normal. Critics aren’t even receiving screeners in an attempt to crack down on leaks. But today the first three episode titles and descriptions were released and they sound like the juiciest gossip blind items in the Seven Kingdoms. Vague descriptors might be the only way to keep the plot details under wraps, but that won’t stop me from making some educated guesses. Let’s dig in, shall we!

From Episode 1: “Dragonstone”

“Cersei tries to even the odds.” But against whom? She’s already got the upper hand in King’s Landing, having dispatched with her enemies in a massive explosion. Who is the most pressing threat to Cersei at the onset of this season? Dorne. The Sand Snakes and the Queen of Thorns are in cahoots to bring her down, so it may be that Cersei is gearing up to head South to battle. Or if the episode moves quickly enough, Cersei could see Dany as a serious threat.

“Daenerys comes home.” We’ve seen Dany at Dragonstone in the trailers and it appears Melisandre will be on hand to ease the people of the Stormlands into excepting the Targaryen heir as their rightful Queen now that Stannis Baratheon and his entire lineage is dead. Think about it: Not only is Stannis dead, but so is Renly Baratheon, Robert Bartheon, and all their legitimate children either male or female. From that perspective, Robert’s Rebellion has finally failed and the Targaryen dynasty is simply returning things to the stars quo.

From Episode 2: “Stormborn”

“Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor.” I would bet my last groat that this refers to the Queen of Thorns. The last of the Tyrell lineage is Machiavellian enough to align herself (and her family’s vast swatch of farmable land) with the one player who has the dragons. Lady Olenna wants to see Cersei Lannister suffer, and Dany is the best bet to make that happen.

“Jon faces a revolt.” If I had to guess, things are going to get hairy with two Starks in Winterfell. Having Sansa Stark — who is the last known Stark child — back home will no doubt cause some to flock to her banner instead of Jon’s. Especially now since she was responsible for saving the day at the Battle of the Bastards. Though one could argue more men would’ve been saved if Sansa had shared her tactics with Jon so he could’ve planned accordingly. Hopefully the Stark cousins get this spat solved quickly lest the Night King take advantage of their divided House.

From Episode 3: “The Queen’s Justice”

“Cersei returns a gift.” Never has a more innocuous sentence sounded so menacing. My guess is the gift is either Zombie Mountain or a dead body. Maybe both.

“Jaime learns from his mistakes.” Jaime’s biggest mistake in life is assuming Cersei loves him the same way he loves her. Nope. Cersei loves herself and will trample on anyone in her bid grab and maintain her grip on power. Jaime saw this once before with the Mad King. Can he bring himself to be the Valonqar of prophecy and save Westeros from the madness of his elder sister?

Those are just my guesses. Like I said, these episode descriptors are basically blind items. Do you agree with my theories? Or do you have other ideas about where this season is headed?