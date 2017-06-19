HBO

Ramsay Bolton flayed his enemies and sexually assaulted Sansa; Joffrey Baratheon killed for sadistic fun; and the Night King and his White Walker army are on a crusade against the living. There have been some very bad (or, depending on how you look at it, very good) villains on Game of Thrones, and they will soon be equaled, if not topped by Euron Greyjoy.

Actor Pilou Asbæk, who plays the ruthless pirate, told Empire, “The psychos I’ve encountered have so many different sides to them. So each scene I’ve done with Euron, I pick a new thing I wanna show. ‘This scene I want to be charming.’ ‘This scene I wanna be a molester.’ ‘This scene I wanna kill someone.’ After this season, Ramsay’s gonna look like a little kid.”

The last time we saw Euron Greyjoy in season six, the newly-crowned King of the Iron Islands demanded his subjects build him one thousand ships to conquer Westeros. Meanwhile, his niece and nephew, Yara and Theon, are hanging out with Daenerys Targaryen, who agreed to help them defeat their uncle. For a character who’s only been in two episodes, Euron has accomplished a lot. He also no qualms when it comes to killing, even when it’s members of his own family — he threw his brother, Balon, off a bridge. You think Theon had it bad with Ramsay? Imagine what Euron would do to him.

