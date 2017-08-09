There’s An Even Bigger Threat On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Than White Walkers And Dragons

There are threats everywhere on Game of Thrones, and for everyone.

The Lannisters just got burned (literally) by the Mother of Dragons and her beloved Drogon; Daenerys’ fleet was wrecked by Euron and most of her war council is either dead (Lady Olenna) or kidnapped (Ellaria and Yara); and for the Starks up north, “winter is here.” And the White Walkers are coming. But there’s something out there that’s even scarier than dragons and “walking dead men,” or perhaps more accurately, something that isn’t out there: food.

Food isn’t nearly as exciting as flying beasts that shoot fire, but without it, people die, and without people, there are no armies, and without armies, there’s no one to fight back against the Night King. It’s a major problem — it’s also been a recurring theme on Game of Thrones since the early seasons.

There was the Riot of King’s Landing, when the starving crowds threw cow pie at King Joffrey and tore the High Septon apart (like, he was actually ripped limb from limb). There was Littlefinger warning the Small Council that there’s only enough food for five years of winter (it could last much longer than that). There was Bronn asking Tyrion and Varys, “Have you ever been in a city under siege? Maybe this part’s not in your books. See, it’s not the fighting that kills most people; it’s the starving. Food’s worth more than gold.” As always, my dude Bronn knows what’s up. He was also on hand in the most recent episode, “The Spoils of War,” as the Lannisters were bringing sacks of grain (the gold was shipped earlier) from The Reach to King’s Landing. It was a solid plan, until Drogon came along and, well, we know what happened next.

