You thought a disgustingly audible poop montage would be the most revolting scene on Game of Thrones this season? Nope! In the next episode, “Stormborn,” Samwell Tarly performed a very painful and very forbidden procedure involving a scalpel to peel off pieces of Jorah Mormont’s greyscale-infected skin, and a mouthguard to keep him quiet. It’s a potential cure so obvious that even you, a non-maester, could do it. No, really.

Over at “Making Game of Thrones,” the official behind-the-scenes website for HBO’s record-breaking hit, the production team highlighted the letters and books in Sunday’s episode, including Tyrion’s letter to Jon Snow and “the book Sam read to learn how to try the tricky (and forbidden) surgery.”

Kids, be sure to try this at home. Without parental supervision.

