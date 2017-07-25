Samwell Is Trying To Cure Jorah’s Greyscale On ‘Game Of Thrones,’ And Now You Can, Too!

#Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.25.17

HBO

You thought a disgustingly audible poop montage would be the most revolting scene on Game of Thrones this season? Nope! In the next episode, “Stormborn,” Samwell Tarly performed a very painful and very forbidden procedure involving a scalpel to peel off pieces of Jorah Mormont’s greyscale-infected skin, and a mouthguard to keep him quiet. It’s a potential cure so obvious that even you, a non-maester, could do it. No, really.

Over at “Making Game of Thrones,” the official behind-the-scenes website for HBO’s record-breaking hit, the production team highlighted the letters and books in Sunday’s episode, including Tyrion’s letter to Jon Snow and “the book Sam read to learn how to try the tricky (and forbidden) surgery.”

Kids, be sure to try this at home. Without parental supervision.

MAKING GAME OF THRONES

MAKING GAME OF THRONES

MAKING GAME OF THRONES

MAKING GAME OF THRONES

MAKING GAME OF THRONES

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesGreyscaleJORAH MORMONTSAMWELL TARLY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 3 hours ago
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 5 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 day ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 21 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP