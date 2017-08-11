‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Giving Bronn The Cold Shoulder After His Dragon Attack

08.10.17 1 hour ago 5 Comments

HBO

It’s safe to say that ‘The Spoils of War’ was one of the most stressful episodes of Game of Thrones to date, in no small part due to the fact that we’re reaching the point in the show where we have favorite characters in both sides of each battle now. As much as we want Daenerys to raise hell with her dragon children, we’d rather not have fan favorites like Jaime and Bronn get caught in the crosshairs. However, when Bronn decided to take Qyburn’s ballistic weapon for a spin, viewers were none to happy that Bronn actually landed a hit on Drogon.

However, some fans are having a tricky time separating what they see onscreen with real life. Jerome Flynn may play Westeros’s Most Likely To Shoot A Dragon And Make A Dick Joke, but he’s not really Bronn. Flynn recently gave an interview and admitted that while the episode was awesome, some people have been a bit chilly towards him.

“I was surprised when I was watching it. I spent weeks on that sequence, but I was on the edge of my seat, the adrenaline was running — they really nailed it. Although since the day the battle aired, I’ve been a little unpopular, I have to say. My postman won’t speak to me because I shot the dragon.”

