The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cast Share Their Thoughts On The Latest Crazy Hookup

08.29.17

To the surprise of no one watching season seven of Game of Thrones, Jon and Dany finally gave into their feelings (especially the horny ones) and consummated their relationship in the finale episode. As enjoyable as it is to see two people as beautiful as Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke mash their faces and other bits together, the fact that the act was intercut with the news that she is in fact his aunt certainly damped the mood. Sure, the fact that its Game of Thrones has certainly softened many on incest (yikes), but it still makes the union more than a little gross.

The actors behind the scene seem to agree. In a new behind-the-scenes video, Harington and Clarke make their feelings pretty clear:

However, Peter Dinklage perhaps has the best perspective on the issues: this is bad for Team Targaryen in the long run. While the love triangle theory has thankfully been put to bed, Dinklage realizes that the union will complicate things beyond the family line. When you’re at war, there really isn’t time to rock the boat, literally and metaphorically. Plus, choosing love over duty hasn’t exactly ended well for Stark men in the past (RIP Robb and Talisa).

Fans certainly have plenty of time to obsess over the potential ramifications, but it’s almost guaranteed that they’ll be devastating to all.

