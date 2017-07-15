As we enter the penultimate season of Game of Thrones, the cast of characters vying for the Iron Throne has been drastically reduced thanks to Cersei Lannister’s wildfire plot that incinerated almost all of her enemies. Even with the destruction of the Great Sept of Baelor behind her, we all know her greatest challenge is in front of her. Daenerys Targaryen has her full-grown dragons accompanying her newfound fleet courtesy of the Iron Islands, the North has a king in Jon Snow (with Sansa Stark and Littlefinger doing some plotting), and the Tyrell-Martell Connection is a force to be reckoned with.

We all know there’s no way even half of these major players survive season seven, let alone the next two seasons, but one must reign. Who will it be?

The Wall Street Journal sat down with Kit Harington to get his personal thoughts on who should take the Iron Throne when all the dust and chunks of people settle, and his pick is kind of surprising. Rather than say himself, Dany, or even Sansa Stark, he’s going with Tyrion Lannister.

“Tyrion. Personally, I don’t really tell people my theories about things, but I think it could be — it’s not exactly going to be Tyrion, but I think it could be Tyrion. I think he’s, it almost all started with Tyrion like he’s not the obvious choice. The obvious choice is Daenerys, possibly Jon Snow. But Tyrion has always been, I almost view the world through Tyrion. Like he seems to be separate from it like he sees it for the way it is. He seems almost to see that it is a fantasy, he’s the person who seems most grounded, most real. He’s also got the nose for it. I just like him, I’ve always liked him as a character, and the way Peter [Dinklage] portrays him so beautifully.”

Kinda makes you wonder if Tyrion, who not only plays the “game” well but could have the best claim to the throne if it’s revealed he has Targaryen blood throwing through his veins, finally ends up with all of Westeros respecting him.

Or maybe Gendry will plop down on the throne after everyone kills each other.

(Via CinemaBlend/WSJ)