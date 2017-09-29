Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Thinks ‘Game Of Thrones’ Having Multiple Endings Is ‘Really Stupid’

09.29.17

Earlier this month, HBO’s president of original programming Casey Bloys revealed that Game of Thrones would film multiple versions of the series finale. “You have to do that on a long show,” he said. “Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.” Thrones is probably the most-closely examined show on television, and it will be tough for HBO to keep scripts, shooting locations, and other spoilers on lock down, so filming multiple endings isn’t the worst idea. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau disagrees.

“Do you think that’s true?” he asked Marie Claire about Bloys’ disclosure. “It seems really stupid to me. I mean if it’s true I don’t believe it, but I don’t know, maybe. I mean, I haven’t read the script, so unless they will show several endings that could be a twist, they’re not going to waste that money. They know how expensive it is to shoot. You’re not going to waste $100,000 a day to shoot something you’re not going to use. It’s not going to happen.”

HBO is already spending $15 million per episode next season — what’s another $100,000 to film a fake ending where Tyrion sits everyone down so he can finally finish his “jackass and honeycomb in a brothel” joke?

