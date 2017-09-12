A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Theory May Explain What The Night King Will Do Next

People love to posit theories about Game of Thrones, be it about what Melisandre is up to or the questionable theory about Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) being the same person. But sometimes those theories turn out to be right (R+L=J forever), so it’s worth taking a look at a new theory about probable greenseer and definite javelin champ, the Night King.

The theory posed by a Redditor seeks to explain where the Night King is heading and why he’s heading there, other than “beyond the wall… to kill everyone.” The theory claims he’s headed to the Isle of Faces, an island in Gods Eye, the largest lake in the Seven Kingdoms. The lake is in Riverlands, which is where the Children of the Forest (who created the Night King) made a pact with the First Men to fight White Walkers together. The theory assumes there’s something magical on the Isle of Faces that the Night King wants, possibly something which could bring his army to life. Here’s part of the Redditor’s argument:

I predict the Night King is going directly to the Gods Eye. Maybe he has been trying to reach the Gods Eye for centuries and man has always denied this passage. Therefore he has the mentality of removing all obstacles in his way. […] There is something magical there [Ed.- this is speculation] that he has seen in his greensight visions. I know he has greensight because he can see Bran during his greensight and Worging abilities. Ultimately I think his end goal is to reach the Isles of Faces and use its magical properties to give life to his undead army. Eastwatch by the Sea is the closest part of the wall to the Gods Eye. Harrenhall is on the northern shore of the Gods Eye. The writers have dropped hints about the Gods Eye for years and have always discussed the Riverlands with great detail.

