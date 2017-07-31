HBO

The moment of excitement Game of Thrones viewers felt from finally seeing Highgarden (and Casterly Rock!) after seven seasons quickly turned to dread when the Lannister forces defeated the Tyrells, and Jaime entered Olenna Tyrell’s chambers. It was a charged moment: the Queen of Thorns lost her granddaughter Margaery when Cersei blew up the Sept of Baelor, and Jaime finally learned exactly how his son died during the Purple Wedding. Speaking of Joffrey: yes, Olenna was killed via poison (after Jaime took a certain amount of respectful pity on her), but not before she got out one last insult.

“He really was a cunt, wasn’t he?” He sure was.

But the Queen of Thrones wasn’t done. “I’d hate to die like your son, clawing at my neck, foam and bile spilling from my mouth,” she told Jaime. “Eyes blood red, skin purple. Must’ve been horrible for you as a King’s Guard, as a father. It was horrible enough for me. Not at all what I intended. I’ve never seen the poison work before. Tell Cersei I want her to know that it was me.”

I’m going to miss her so much. (Another personal favorite quote: “A sword swallower through and through.”) So will all Game of Thrones fans.