Ranking ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters By Who Has The Most Game

The world may be ending with either a mad queen or army of ice zombies on Game of Thrones‘, but that doesn’t mean that some in Westeros aren’t down to have a good time. For many characters, this was never going to be an easy task (Brienne and Jaime really should see whatever the Westeros equivalent of a shrink is), but a lucky few have swaggered across our screens with an excess of charisma. Whether they use their next level flirt skills for personal or political gain, these characters make it clear that to win the game of thrones, you’ve got to have game.

12. Podrick Payne

HBO

Early on, Podrick (Daniel Portman) was revealed to be a skilled pleasure giver (if brothel freebies are any indication), but in later seasons, his seemingly prodigious lovemaking talents have been left unexplored as he and Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) hit the road as platonic pals. With all that time spent together, though, is it possible that a crush has developed? Are those looks of awe or adoration?

It’s hard to see Podrick making progress (if that actually is what he’s after). Brienne’s lifetime of rejection has led to a stoic dedication to duty and honor. Besides, even if she was looking for love, Podrick doesn’t have Tormund’s (Kristofer Hivju) animal magnetism or Jaime Lannister’s (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) jawline and bad boy aura. He does, however, have Brienne’s trust and he’s just… there. Always. Perhaps he’s waiting for her to think of him as something more than a sparring partner. There are worse plays. Maybe good things really do come to those who wait.