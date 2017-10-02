FOX

Sunday evenings, which were already busy with The Deuce, Rick and Morty, Outlander, Fear the Walking Dead, Star Trek: Discovery, and Vice Principals, got a lot more packed yesterday with the return of Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Last Man on Earth, and Bob’s Burgers. That’s a lot of programming to contend with, so to stand out among the competition, The Simpsons, now in its 29th (!) season, dedicated its season premiere to the biggest show on television.

“The Serfsons,” which takes place in the kingdom of Springfieldia, is full of clever references to Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Dungeons & Dragons, and other fantastical pop culture mainstays, but there are more allusions to Game of Thrones than anything else. It’s the closest we’ll get to Westeros until 2019, when the hit HBO series is expected to return. Here all the nods.

King Quimby, the First of His Name

FOX

Tommen Baratheon was a “First of His Name” (as in, Tommen of the House Baratheon, the First of His Name). It’s also the name of a season four episode.

Three-Eyed Raven

FOX

The Simpsons enjoy some delicious Bran, er, three-eyed raven soup.