Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Premiere Detail That Could Spell Bad News For The Starks

#Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.18.17

HBO

During the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark tells Jon “The King of the North” Snow to not underestimate Cersei Lannister. “If you’re her enemy, she’ll never stop until she’s destroyed you,” she said. “Everyone who’s ever crossed her, she’s found a way to murder.” Jon, looking stunned (although, to be fair, that’s his default face), replies, “You almost sound as if you admire her.” A dramatic pause. “I learned a great deal from her.”

It wasn’t the most important line of the episode (that would be every splash during Sam’s poop montage), but it’s one worth remembering. Sansa certainly hasn’t forgotten about her time in King’s Landing, where she was held captive following the death of her father and forced to marry Tyrion, and she even took something from the royal city with her: Cersei’s haircut.

Sansa is currently rocking the same look that the Queen had before the High Sparrow gave her “The Varys.” Cersei might be a bad person who killed hundreds of people with wildfire, but what can I say? She’s got good style.

HBO

