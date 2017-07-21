Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

The New ‘Game Of Thrones’ ‘Weeks Ahead’ Comic-Con Preview Shows Daenerys Receiving An Unexpected Visitor

07.21.17 24 mins ago

The pieces are in place for the great game to begin, and now things are moving quickly in Game of Thrones. We know the North is preparing not for a war with Cersei and the Lannisters, but with the White Walkers. Meanwhile, most of the Seven Kingdoms are concerned with a power struggle and revenge, completely unaware that winter is coming and bringing death with it.

In the San Diego Comic-Con “weeks ahead” preview, we see winter’s deadly snowball grow into a massive, deadly force, but it’s not without resistance. The Red Lady has made her way back to Dragonstone to share with Dany the fact that she has a role to play in this war not only for vengeance and rule, but the survival of Westeros.

We also see Euron Greyjoy, returning happily to the Cersei with something that very well could prove that he’s someone worth aligning with. What could it be? We also see Littlefinger continuing to influence/advise/move in on Sansa Stark, setting the stage for a new ruler in Winterfell?

The preview is ultimately nothing really unexpected, but also fascinating. Like, how is Greyworm gonna… You know… That’s probably the biggest takeaway of this whole thing.

