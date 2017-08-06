HBO

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Game Of Thrones season 7 ahead. Read at your own risk.

The theory behind the identity and return of Azor Ahai on Game Of Thrones has been a hot debate for fans of the show and George R.R. Martin’s books for quite a while now. The legendary hero who fought back the darkness thousands of years before any of the events we’ve seen in the series is prophesied to return with the sword Lightbringer and drive away the dark once again.

With White Walkers on the march and the army of the dead ready to invade Westeros, we’re either drawing close to the “return” of Azor Ahai and the fulfillment of Melisandre’s mystic babble or we’re about to witness a bloodbath. While it’s likely we’ll see both before the show comes to an end — this is Game Of Thrones after all — fans are still theorizing who Azor Ahai could be and what it means for the main characters heading into the conclusion of the story.

Jon Snow has been one of the favorites to be the legendary figure reborn, checking off plenty of boxes as the child of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, but the other major character in the running is Daenerys Targaryen. We have said in the past that she has a better claim to the mythical role than Snow, giving “birth” to dragons and covering some of the same territory as her relative, but now there’s some new theorizing going on that supports her claim to the name and his/her heroic destiny.