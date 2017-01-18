



Who hasn’t gotten a little too drunk, been outspoken in public, and feared that something they said could blow back on them either personally or professionally? Well, good news. So has the cast of Game of Thrones! In a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1’s The Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw, show star Maisie Williams (AKA the always amazing and somehow still alive Arya Stark) discussed what the cast knows and doesn’t know about the upcoming penultimate season. As expected, much of the cast isn’t let in on any secrets of the show before the scripts come out so for most of the their filming they are just as much in the dark as fans.

Of course, filming wraps before fans see a single frame much of the time, so even though the Williams and others are in the dark on set sometimes, they are always one step ahead of the fans. Because of that, they really have to watch out when they go gallivanting out on the town. As Williams puts it,

“We go out for drinks and stuff and we just end up talking about the show and then, because we’re a season ahead we have to really watch what we’re saying because you don’t know who’s listening to your conversation.”

Most television casts hang out together while shooting, especially those who film far away from their friends and family in the middle of Iceland, Morocco, or elsewhere. But possibly no other cast has as much pressure to not let the speculation slip too loudly, should somebody overhear their confirmation that the entire show is actually a figment of Samwell Tarly’s imagination. Especially this close to the end — beware those extra pints of Irish lager after a long day of filming!

Of course, this also means that if you ever meet anybody from the GoT cast you should immediately buy them three rounds of whatever they ask for just in case that’s the night that they slip up and tell everyone whether any more of the Stark children die before the end of the show.



