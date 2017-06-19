hbo

As the premiere date for the penultimate season of Game of Thrones nears, promo pictures showing the intense faces of various cast members have made their way to the Internet. The latest image is of Daenerys Targaryen, known as “Dany” to her friends, looking at what seems to be her ancestral home of Dragonstone along with Tyrion, Missandei, and Varys, who observe the historic moment stoically.

Behind Dany and her small council is her vast army of ships, which WatchersOnTheWall rightly point out are from the Martell, Tyrell, and Greyjoy fleets. It seems like Dany has done the damn thing and brought together all of Westeros so she can take back what’s hers from the Lannisters in King’s Landing.

HBO/Time

This image comes on the heels of a plethora of pictures showing Dany finally stepping foot (for the first time in the series) on the soil of Westeros, where she hasn’t been since she was a small child. Considering most of the promo images in the marketing of GoT season 7 revolve around Dany’s landing, it seems like she’ll be touching down right away in episode one, which is a shame considering the non-stop comedy from the seasick Dothraki hordes we’re likely skipping.

(Via Time)