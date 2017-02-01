HBO

Death is a given on Game of Thrones. It’s more surprising when a character isn’t stabbed in the back, or fed to his father. But the HBO series provided viewers with an extravagant number of deaths in season six, including Hodor, everyone in the Sept of Balor, and the hundreds of brave soldiers who lost their lives in the Battle of Bastards (Wun Wun!). Also, Ramsay. Good riddance.

Despite not even having a premiere date yet, fans are already making morbid predictions about season seven. According to Entertainment Weekly, Sports Betting Experts polled 10,000 Game of Thrones watchers on who they think will be the next main character to die. Thankfully, it’s not Jon Snow. Again.