New 'Game Of Thrones' Photos For 'The Queen's Justice': Jon Has A Boat!

Game of Thrones season 7 is only two episodes in and as promised by the showrunners, its already roaring forward at a breakneck pace. Great houses have been wiped out, armies and fleets have been decimated, and great loves finally requited. What do we have in store for us come Sunday? It’s still a mystery, but we’ve got some ideas thanks to the foreboding episode title ‘The Queen’s Justice’ and eight new photos direct from HBO.

While the episode didn’t reveal whether that justice refers to Cersei getting her hands on the Sand Snakes or Daenerys burning King’s Landing to the ground, we got glimpses of several other plot points currently developing. There’s Tyrion looking dapper out in the field with his Dothraki army as they prepare to lay siege to Casterly Rock and the (empty) gold mines beneath it. Jon Snow’s meeting with Daenerys is also prominently featured, which I’m sure will elicit more complaints about the ability of characters to magically teleport across Westeros all willy nilly.

Varys and Melisandre meet up, which I’m sure goes well considering his feelings regarding magicians that have a habit of burning things. Littlefinger looks like he’s already getting a little too comfortable “helping” Sansa with running the North. And there’s a cool picture of Grey Worm wearing all his armor but still looking vulnerable after his tryst with Missandei. There’s a lot of great shots of Dragonstone, but after carefully inspecting each image I’m sad to say I wasn’t able to locate Gendry and his rowboat anywhere in the background.

